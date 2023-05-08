Jonathan Walters in frame for key new FAI role with candidate list 'long and varied'

JONATHAN WALTERS IS in the frame to become Assistant Director of Football at the FAI.

The 42 understands that a “long and varied” list of applications has been received for the position and, while an appointment is not expected to be imminent, the former Republic of Ireland international is in contention having made his interest known to Abbotstown chiefs.

The FAI’s current Director of Football, Marc Canham, is helping to oversee the recruitment process and, as reported by The Irish Sun, Walters is one of those to emerge as a strong contender.

Advertisement

John Morling’s departure as Senior Football Consultant from the FAI led to the association advertising for a permanent alternative to assisting Canham.

Walters started work in his dual Technical Director role with English League One club Fleetwood Town and SSE Airtricity League First Division side Waterford in December, having previously been an opposition scout for Stephen Kenny’s senior international side as well as assisting U-19 boss Tom Mohan, but announced over the weekend that he was finishing up.

“As we come to the end of the EFL season, I feel the time is right to step down from my role as Technical Director of Fleetwood Town and Waterford FC,” the 39-year-old wrote on social media.

“Together, with the support of many great people, we have strengthened the Fleetwood Town squad, comfortably secured League One status and made history by taking the club to the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO The role has been created to assist Director of Football Marc Canham. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“With Waterford, I was delighted to help implement some new structures and bring in two fantastic people in Keith Long and Alan Reynolds, whom I have no doubt will bring success back to the club.

“I would like to thank the owner Andy Pilley for the opportunity to take on this unique role at both clubs.

“The experiences gained will undoubtedly help me to continue to develop and progress into my next role.”