Ex-Ireland striker Walters appointed interim technical director at Stoke

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland striker Jonathan Walters has been appointed as technical director at Stoke City on an interim basis.

The Championship strugglers, who currently sit 19th, parted ways with technical director Ricky Martin earlier on Thursday.

Advertisement

Walters, who spent seven seasons at the Potters, is “ideally suited to the interim role”, club chairman John Coates said.

The 40-year-old, who hung up his boots in 2019, previously held the role at Waterford FC and at sister club Fleetwood Town.

Stoke have won lost five of their last six league games and currently sit just three points outside the relegation zone.

In a short statement announcing Martin’s departure, Coates said: “Ricky has worked tirelessly in his attempts to bring success to Stoke City, and I am appreciative of his hard work and dedication.

“With results on the field having fallen significantly short of our ambitions during the current season to date, we believe it is essential to take-on a new direction. We will run a full and robust recruitment process with immediate effect.

“Jonathan is ideally suited to the interim role and I’m thankful to him for stepping in to support Stoke City, a club I know is close to his heart, at this time.”