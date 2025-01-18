Advertisement
Jonbon and Nico De Boinville head for home. Alamy Stock Photo
Jonbon grinds Energumene into submission in Clarence House Chase

Nicky Henderson’s charge, with Nico de Boinville on board, prevailed by six and a half lengths.
4.10pm, 18 Jan 2025

JONBON GROUND ENERGUMENE into submission to land another fantastic triumph in the BetMGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

Nico de Boinville was positive from the outset and soon established an advantage at the head of affairs on the 8-13 favourite.

There was a point in the race where Nicky Henderson’s charge was not so fluent at the fences and that allowed Paul Townend to close up on Energumene entering the home straight.

However, Jonbon kicked again and got his act together in the jumping department when it mattered most, galloping on strongly to prevail by six and a half lengths.

The JP McManus-owned nine-year-old made it 17 wins from 20 races under rules and strengthened his position as favourite for the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

