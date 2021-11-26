Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 26 November 2021
'He was only in second gear': JP McManus's Jonbon delivers in style on hurdling debut

The 10-11 favourite — who is a full brother to Douvan — was an easy winner at Newbury.

By Press Association Friday 26 Nov 2021, 2:33 PM
Jonbon was impressive at Newbury.
Image: Adam Davy/PA
JONBON ESTABLISHED HIMSELF as a serious horse for the future when powering to a six-length success in Friday’s maiden hurdle at Newbury.

Plenty was expected of the full brother to Douvan and the Nicky Henderson-trained five-year-old did not disappoint.

Aidan Coleman settled Jonbon (10-11 favourite) early, but it did not take long for his slick hurdling to pull him to the front and he barely got out of second gear with an authoritative performance to beat Good Risk At All with ease.

So impressed were Paddy Power that the bookmakers slashed Jonbon to 3-1 favourite from 6-1 for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Henderson said: “He is a full brother to Douvan, so it is not surprising he has plenty of boot. You see the benefit of a racecourse gallop – that is why he cantered around on his own. He was better today.”

He added: “We will take it step by step and see where we want to go. From JP’s (McManus), Aidan’s and AP’s (McCoy) point of view, he was only in second gear.”

