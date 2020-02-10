This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Another blow for Scotland as Jonny Gray is ruled out for remainder of Six Nations

The 25-year-old lock suffered a hand injury during Saturday’s defeat to England.

By Gavan Casey Monday 10 Feb 2020, 4:02 PM
Jonny Gray looks to offload from a tackle by Ireland's Bundee Aki.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Jonny Gray looks to offload from a tackle by Ireland's Bundee Aki.
Jonny Gray looks to offload from a tackle by Ireland's Bundee Aki.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

SCOTLAND’S GUINNESS SIX Nations campaign has received another blow with news that lock Jonny Gray will miss the remainder of the tournament through injury.

The Glasgow Warriors second row has played in both of Scotland’s narrow defeats so far but sustained a hand injury in Saturday’s Calcutta Cup match against England which has ruled him out of the Scots’ three remaining fixtures.

Gray, who has 57 caps for his country, will join Exeter Chiefs from Glasgow next season.

The 25-year-old has spent eight years with the Warriors, his local professional club.

Scotland travel to Rome to face Italy on 22 February before hosting France on 8 March and travelling south-west to Wales a week later.

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

