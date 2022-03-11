Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 11 March 2022
Dubliner Jonny Hayes to take on coaching role after signing new Aberdeen deal

The versatile Ireland international re-joined the Dons from Celtic in the summer of 2020.

Hayes is heading into coaching with Aberdeen.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

IRISHMAN JONNY HAYES has signed a one-year contract extension with Aberdeen which will see him launch his coaching career.

The versatile Ireland international re-joined the Dons from Celtic in the summer of 2020 on a two-year deal

The left-sided player will begin coaching in the club’s youth academy next season.

Hayes, who has scored 35 goals in 284 appearances for Aberdeen, said: “This season has been disappointing so far and it is not where we want to be as a football club, so from a personal point of view I couldn’t leave here when there is still so much to achieve.

“The manager will be looking for a positive reaction from the team over these next three games and working under him will be a new chapter for me in my continual need to learn about the game.

“The club have also been brilliant and have given me a chance to do a bit of coaching within the youth academy which I really appreciate.

“I feel that I owe the club more than the club will ever owe me. They gave me a platform to show what I could do when I was signed from Inverness back in 2012.

“My family love living here. My son is in the pre–youth academy and my daughter loves the area. My wife loves it as well. It has always been a family orientated decision to be here.

“Not just the club, the city itself has been great for me. I always feel that I have got on well with the supporters. They have been brilliant with me throughout.

“I now have a personal relationship with a lot of the fans as well, and other people that I have met at Pittodrie.”

Hayes’ manager – fellow Irishman Jim Goodwin – is “very pleased” to tie Hayes down.

“He is a fantastic role model for the younger players in the squad, but there is still a real desire there from him to continue improving as a player,” Goodwin added.

“He’s a player who enjoys training every day and clearly wants to make a genuine contribution to the team and to delivering success for Aberdeen.”

