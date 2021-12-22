Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 22 December 2021
Bohs sign former Ireland underage international following three-year spell in America

The Dalymount Park side have also signed goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan from Treaty United.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 3:42 PM
Jordan Doherty signing his contract with Bohs.
Image: Bohemian Football Club
Image: Bohemian Football Club

BOHEMIANS HAVE SIGNED former Ireland underage midfielder Jordan Doherty on a two-year deal.

The 21-year-old joins the League of Ireland side having spent three years with American USL club Tampa Bay Rowdies, who he joined from Sheffield United.

Doherty has captained his country at U17 and U19 level, as well as the U23 outfit at Sheffield United.

Doherty’s arrival at Dalymount Park comes after the signing of goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan. The Limerick native joins from Treaty United.

Ryan made 28 appearances for the Limerick-based side, who reached the First Division promotion play-offs.

The 24-year-old posted a tribute message to Treaty United following the announcement, while also expressing his excitement about his move to Bohs.

“Thank you to Treaty United for last season. A memorable year for Limerick football and one I’ll cherish. And of course, to the fans who were sensational all year. Thank you for the love and support.

“Absolutely delighted to join. Looking forward to getting started.”

