Wednesday 13 January 2021
Hull City snap up Puskas Award nominee Jordan Flores from Dundalk

The 25-year-old is returning to his native England after spending two seasons in the League of Ireland.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 13 Jan 2021, 5:08 PM
Jordan Flores played 40 times for Dundalk.
Image: PA
Image: PA

JORDAN FLORES’ TIME at Dundalk has officially come to an end, with Hull City announcing the signing of the midfielder on an 18-month deal which includes the option of an additional year.

Flores joins the Tigers as a free agent after his two-year deal with Dundalk concluded following the 2020 season.

It marks a return to League One for the 25-year-old, who previously played in the third tier of English football with Wigan Athletic.

“We’re really pleased,” Hull City manager Grant McCann said of his first signing of the January transfer window. “Jordan will bring good balance to the team, being left-footed.

“He’s different to what we’ve already got in midfield and will provide good competition for places. He can score a screamer and shoot from distance with his left foot and right foot. He can open up things and see passes. He is very good in terms of putting forwards in.

“We’re bringing him in for his creativity and he’s quite versatile in the way he plays. He’s a really good character and an excellent lad in how he goes about his business.”

Flores made 41 appearances for Dundalk. He helped the club retain the Premier Division title in 2019 and was a member of the side that won the FAI Cup last month.

He amassed a catalogue of spectacular goals during his spell with the Lilywhites, the most notable of which was a remarkable volley against Shamrock Rovers.

The strike was chosen as one of the nominees for the 2020 Fifa Puskas award, which was eventually won by Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min.

Flores is one of several prominent members of the Dundalk squad to leave the club since the end of last season, following the likes of Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare, Dane Massey, John Mountney, Nathan Oduwa and retired goalkeeper Gary Rogers.

Albanian goalkeeper Alessio Abibi, Latvian international defender Raivis Andris Jurkovskis, Faroese international defender Sonni Ragnar Nattestad and Norwegian attacker Ole Erik Midtskogen have all joined the Oriel Park outfit in recent weeks. 

