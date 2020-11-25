Dundalk's Jordan Flores shortlisted for prestigious Fifa Puskas Award

DUNDALK’S JORDAN FLORES will go up against some household names of world football in the battle for this year’s Fifa Puskas Award.

Flores’ League of Ireland wonderstrike against Shamrock Rovers was announced today as one of 11 contenders for the prestigious global goal of the year prize.

His stunning technical volley went viral in February of this year — just before the sporting shutdown — racking up over three million views on social media in the days that followed and making headlines across the world, including a slot on ESPN Sportscenter.

It’s worth at least one more look:

Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez and Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min also feature on this year’s shortlist.

Public voting for the Puskas Award, and for the rest of the Best Fifa Awards, is open now until 9 December, with three finalists to be announced in each category on 11 December ahead of the awards ceremony on 17 December.

The decision on the Puskas winner will be split equally between the results of the public poll and the selection of an international jury of Fifa legends.

2020 Fifa Puskas Award nominees

Shirley Cruz – Costa Rica v. Panama (28 January 2020)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta – Ceara SC v. CR Flamengo (25 August 2019)

Andre-Pierre Gignac – UANL Tigres v. Pumas UNAM (1 March 2020)

Sophie Ingle – Arsenal WFC v. Chelsea FC Women (19 January 2020)

Zlatko Junuzovic – SK Rapid Wien v. FC Red Bull Salzburg (24 June 2020)

Hlompho Kekana – Mamelodi Sundowns FC v. Cape Town City FC (20 August 2019)

Son Heung-min – Tottenham Hotspur FC v. Burnley FC (7 December 2019)

Leonel Quinonez – Universidad Catolica v. CSD Macara (19 August 2019)

Luis Suarez – FC Barcelona v. RCD Mallorca (7 December 2019)

Caroline Weir – Manchester City WFC v. Manchester United WFC (7 September 2019)