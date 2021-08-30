Winger Gibson departs Sligo Rovers after agreeing two-year deal at Carlisle United

SLIGO ROVERS winger Jordan Gibson has agreed to join Carlisle United on a two-year deal.

The Birmingham native, 23, has scored seven goals in 25 appearances for the Bit O’Red since arriving from St Patrick’s Athletic at the start of the the year.

League Two club Carlisle will pay an undisclosed fee for Gibson, who will be a significant loss to Rovers — currently sitting third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

“Jordan has made a good contribution since coming to the club,” said Sligo boss Liam Buckley.

“At the end of last season with St Pat’s, he wanted to return to England and we did convince him to stay in the league and move here with us.

“As we look back, that was a good move for both Jordan and Sligo Rovers.

“We did say at the time we would help him to get that move home if something arose and a suitable offer came in.

Jordan has that desire to go back to England and from our point of view the deal with Carlisle was a good one for all parties.

“We’re preparing for a real fight over the next three months to finish the season as well we can and push on. It’s going to be a battle over the coming games and it’s important that it is our total focus without any distractions.

“We have added to the squad with four players in the window and I do feel we are quite strong for the remainder of the season.

“We wish Jordan well back in the Football League and thank him for his contribution at the club.”

Carlisle manager Chris Beech said: “Jordan’s a player I’ve been aware about for a while. We actually looked at recruiting him last season but we couldn’t make it happen.

“As a player he plays as a wide attacker, gets crosses in and scores goals. He made his name at Bradford in League One and Two and has had loan experience with Stevenage.

“He moved over to Ireland after leaving Bradford and played his football in a completely different environment and that, for me, has done him the world of good. He’s really pushed on as a player.

He’s at the right age with great physical attributes. He’ll already be familiar to a number of our players and that always helps when it comes to settling in.

“Jordan jumped at the opportunity to come to us. He knows he’s progressed as a player and he’s chomping at the bit to make an impact back in the EFL.

“(Carlisle director of football) David Holdsworth has worked really hard behind the scenes to make this happen and I’m delighted to have Jordan with us.”

