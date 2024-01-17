Jordan Henderson set to leave Saudi Arabia and join Ajax - reports

ENGLAND MIDFIELDER JORDAN Henderson looks set to leave Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq and join Ajax, according to various reports in The Netherlands and England.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 33, signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer.

Advertisement

Henderson was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

After he was booed off the pitch at Wembley during a friendly against Australia in October, Henderson subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal.

Captain Hendo 🫡



No player has assisted more than @JHenderson’s four in #RoshnSaudiLeague this season 🔝#Ettifaq pic.twitter.com/6sUYnAHpah — Ettifaq Club (@Ettifaq_EN) September 27, 2023

Dutch media report Henderson is set to head to Amsterdam to finalise a move to Ajax, having reached an agreement with Al-Ettifaq to terminate his contract.

Henderson is expected to sign an 18-month deal with the Dutch giants.

Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.