Henderson closes in on Ajax switch, Gerrard set for new contract in Saudi

ENGLAND MIDFIELDER JORDAN Henderson has arrived in Amsterdam to finalise his move from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq to Ajax.

The 33-year-old former Liverpool captain was pictured arriving at Schiphol Airport and then being driven away by the club’s general manager Herman Pinkster.

Henderson is expected to have a medical before formalising the terms on what is reported to be a two-and-a-half-year deal, although he will take a substantial cut from his reported £350,000-a-week wages in Saudi Arabia.

However, he is unlikely to be able to feature against RKC Waalwijk on Sunday as reports suggest, as a non-EU national, Henderson’s work permit is likely to take up to two weeks to be granted.

Henderson signed for Al-Ettifaq in a lucrative but controversial move last summer as he was a high-profile supporter of LGBTQ+ rights during his time at Anfield.

He subsequently apologised for any hurt he caused by moving to a country where homosexuality is illegal, but was booed off the pitch at Wembley during an England friendly against Australia in October.

Ajax are fifth in the Eredivisie table, having recovered from a poor start to the new domestic campaign which saw head coach Maurice Steijn depart after just 11 games in charge.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

While Henderson is leaving Saudi Arabia, his former Liverpool team-mate and Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard is set to extend his stay.

The ex-Reds captain appeared to be under pressure with the side eighth and without a win in eight games but has reportedly agreed a two-year contract extension which could keep him at the club until 2027.