Liverpool's Jordan Henderson joins England squad as he returns from injury

The Liverpool captain has not played since 31 August, and now replaces Kalvin Phillips in the international set-up.

By Press Association Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 9:17 AM
Jordan Henderson (file pic).
Image: PA
Image: PA

JORDAN HENDERSON HAS joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, according to reports across the water.

The PA news agency is among those reporting that the Liverpool captain has called into Gareth Southgate’s squad after recovering from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule.

He replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to injury.

