Liverpool's Jordan Henderson joins England squad as he returns from injury

JORDAN HENDERSON HAS joined up with the England squad for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany, according to reports across the water.

The PA news agency is among those reporting that the Liverpool captain has called into Gareth Southgate’s squad after recovering from a hamstring injury ahead of schedule.

He replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo surgery on a shoulder problem.

Henderson has missed Liverpool’s last three games due to injury.

