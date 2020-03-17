'There is only one contender for player of the year. It has to be Jordan Henderson'

IF YOU’RE A Liverpool fan, you’ve probably been sent the picture by now.

Definitely so if there is a Manchester United or Everton supporter in your phone book.

The Liverpool players are gathered on a podium preparing to celebrate. Jordan Henderson is in the middle of the delirium and all of his teammates are looking up at him as he holds the club’s latest trophy aloft.

Only it’s not a piece of silverware in his grasp.

It’s a bottle of hand sanitiser photoshopped in place of what should be the Premier League trophy.

Ever since the competition was officially suspended in order to delay the spread of Covid-19, the possibility that Liverpool, runaway leaders with a 25-point advantage over Manchester City, would not be able to claim their first title in 30 years has become a more realistic prospect.

The photoshop, of course, is meant as a light-hearted joke at a time when practically the entire sporting world has ceased in order to prevent a virus that has proven to be fatal.

At a time of self-isolation and increased anxiety about our day-to-day lives, debates about football calendars and fixture congestion seems completely redundant. And yet totally necessary as we cling to something – anything – that makes everything seem normal.

Ronnie Whelan (left) and Ray Houghton were due to be in Dublin last night. Source: Brian Lawless

The banalities of banter – or craic, to give it its more acceptable face – can be forgiven during these strangest of days.

“I don’t think there’s any chance they could take this league title away from Liverpool,” Ronnie Whelan tells The42. “It’s a team that deserves to win the league, they have been great and hopefully they don’t get stripped of it.

“There seem to be some people who want to see them not get the title for whatever reason, but they definitely deserve it.”

He is, of course, completely right.

Whelan was due to be in Dublin last night alongside his former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland teammate Ray Houghton for an event in a pub during the Merseyside derby.

It was supposed to coincide with the Anfield club ending that championship famine, when Whelan, reared in Finglas and cherished on Merseyside, was vice-captain to Alan Hansen for the 1990 triumph.

Whelan broke his foot in the final month of the campaign, effectively ending any chance of a meaningful contribution at Italia 90 that summer, despite being passed fit to travel.

It was his sixth league medal and Liverpool’s last. Thirty years have been and gone, they remain on 18 titles – for now – while Manchester United, now on 20, had Alex Ferguson at the helm to knock them off that perch.

Ronnie Whelan in action in 1989. Source: EMPICS Sport

Jurgen Klopp is now primed to overhaul Old Trafford’s total and he is doing it with a squad that has been meticulously assembled with a view to long-term dominance.

Whelan reels off some of the names, only it takes a while for him to stop.

Alisson.

Virgil van Dijk.

Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Andy Robertson.

Georginio Wijnaldum.

Roberto Firmino.

Mo Salah.

Sadio Mane.

But he saves the best for last. “Jordan Henderson, that’s the one for me,” Whelan enthuses. “If you said to me Liverpool had to sell one of Salah or Mane it would be Salah. Mane has been incredible this season, but it you are asking me which Liverpool player gets player of the year then it would have to be Jordan Henderson

He is the one who stood up against Atletico Madrid, he was the one who was the energy in the team and tried to drag them along. When he’s not in the team that same energy is just not there. I cannot think of anything that has a bigger influence on their team that Jordan Henderson.

“He is that important now. That role he plays, his passing is much better, his understanding of what’s happening around him. He doesn’t just react to what’s going on, he is seeing thigs before others around him.”

As a paid up member of the midfielders’ club, Whelan’s grá for Henderson is not blind loyalty. He saw the young star struggle during his early days at the club, he heard the moans and groans from The Kop and witnessed a player come through the other side to, perhaps, lead the club to the Promised Land of the English championship.

“When your confidence is low and the crowd are on your back it’s easy not to want to get on the ball, and then when you do you’re afraid to do anything,” he continues.

“But he has showed so much character – bottle, really – to keep believing in himself and become the player he has because he has had a lot of stick at Anfield and come through it all. He has been the standout player.

Whelan celebrates scoring for Liverpool. Source: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

“There is only one contender for player of the year. It has to be Jordan Henderson because no player in any team have had someone drive their team on like him. Manchester City haven’t had one who has been really, really outstanding.”

The task for Klopp will to be maintain Liverpool’s place at the top and that will eventually become the priority again – once the Covid-19 crisis can be properly contained.

He’s not stupid, he already has the core of his team tied down until 20204,” Whelan continues. “He will want to get rid of some players and bring in others. He knows he can’t stand still.

“We never stood still in the ’70s or ’80s once we were in top, a couple of new faces would always come in and we’d build and build. Klopp will be doing that because he has the chance to build a legacy and make a really great side. But they have to keep winning

“They are doing things the right way with how they are getting their players and they could go on a long run of winning major championships. What they have learned to do is win when they’re not playing well.

“There will always be a tricky period when things don’t go your way. People seem to be under the impression that we played great football every week in the ’80s. That’s so far from the truth. We knew how to win a game. United were the same under Fergie and Arsenal were like that for Arsene Wenger’s great teams.”

This Liverpool side have a bit further to go yet.