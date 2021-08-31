Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 31 August 2021
Advertisement

'I want to be here as long as possible' - Liverpool captain Henderson agrees new deal

The England midfielder joined the Reds from Sunderland a decade ago, and has gone on to become one of the most successful players in the club’s history.

By Press Association Tuesday 31 Aug 2021, 10:50 AM
19 minutes ago 401 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5536135
31-year-old Jordan Henderson.
Image: PA
31-year-old Jordan Henderson.
31-year-old Jordan Henderson.
Image: PA

JORDAN HENDERSON HAS signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool, the club have announced.

The 31-year-old captain has made 394 appearances for the Reds, scoring 30 goals, since joining from Sunderland in 2011.

Henderson skippered the side to Champions League glory in 2019 and to the Premier League title in the following season.

The PA news agency understands the England international’s new deal runs to the summer of 2025.

Henderson told Liverpool’s official website: “I’m obviously very honoured and proud to continue the journey I’ve already been on here.

“It’s amazing to finally get it done and just concentrate on looking forward and what the future may hold.

“I’m in a different place of course, as a player and as a person, from when I first walked in. I’ve learned and grown a lot over my time here, and I’ve got to thank a lot of people for that.

I’ve loved every minute of it, even when I look back at the tough times, I was still enjoying being a part of this football club. The longer I can do that, the better for me really. I want to be here as long as possible, I’ve always said that.

“To continue this journey is incredible for me and my family, and I hope the fans and the club feel the same way.”

The midfielder has also won the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and the League Cup during his time with Liverpool.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Henderson, who was named 2019/20 Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year, and earlier this year awarded an MBE for services to football and charity, added: “Every year is the same, every year is the biggest challenge, the biggest season ahead. I feel as hungry as ever.

I feel as hungry as I did when I first walked in 10 years ago, to prove to people that I deserve to be at this football club and give absolutely everything every single day for the badge, for the fans and for each other in this building.

“If we do that, I feel as though we’ve got a good chance of being successful.”

Henderson, holder of 64 England caps, is the sixth senior Liverpool player to extend his contract in the last few weeks after Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson all did the same.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie