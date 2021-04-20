Henderson calls emergency meeting of captains as 14 clubs 'vigorously reject' Super League plans

OPPOSITION TO THE European Super League proposals has gained further momentum today, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson calling an emergency meeting of the Premier League captains.

The reigning champions are one of 12 clubs who have signed up to the widely-criticised new format and both the Daily Mail and The Athletic report that England midfielder Henderson will seek to speak to the other skippers and lead a players’ response.

It comes after the Premier League met with the FA and the other 14 clubs today to discuss one of football’s most significant announcements in living memory.

“The 14 clubs at the meeting unanimously and vigorously rejected the plans for the competition,” a Premier League statement reads.

“The Premier League is considering all actions available to prevent it from progressing, as well as holding those Shareholders involved to account under its rules.

“The League will continue to work with key stakeholders including fan groups, Government, UEFA, The FA, EFL, PFA and LMA to protect the best interests of the game and call on those clubs involved in the proposed competition to cease their involvement immediately.

“The Premier League would like to thank fans and all stakeholders for the support they have shown this week on this significant issue.

The reaction proves just how much our open pyramid and football community means to people.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has criticised the closed format of the proposed breakaway despite his club signing up to the proposal, saying it is “not sport” if success is guaranteed.

“It’s not a sport when the relation between effort and reward doesn’t exist,” he said on Tuesday. “It’s not a sport when success is already guaranteed, it’s not a sport if it doesn’t matter if you lose.”

The Super League would guarantee a spot for its founding members every year, removing the uncertainty of qualification and the accompanying risks to revenue.

- With additional reporting from AFP, 2021