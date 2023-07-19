Henderson reportedly to earn wages of over €800,000 a week as Liverpool departure looms

LIVERPOOL HAVE agreed a deal worth £12 million (€13.8 million) plus add-ons to sell Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, the PA news agency understands.

The 33-year-old is believed to have reached a verbal agreement with the club — who are now managed by former Anfield team-mate Steven Gerrard — over a reported wage of £700,000 (€808,000) a week.

The Reds captain has been in Germany with the team on their pre-season tour but was left out of Jurgen Klopp’s squad to face Karlsruhe in their first friendly on Wednesday.

Advertisement

He has made 491 appearances since signing for Liverpool from Sunderland for £20m (€23m) in 2011 and skippered the side to the Premier League title and the Champions League.

He has also won the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Last week the England LGBT+ supporters group criticised Henderson as rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circulated, with the midfielder having been a vocal ally of the LGBT+ community in football.

He wore rainbow laces during England’s run to the Euro 2020 final and has repeatedly voiced his support for greater inclusivity in the game.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in the Gulf state.

A statement from the group read: “Our joy for Mr Henderson when he scored against Ukraine in the Euros (quarter-final) was, in part, due to his kindness and his ‘lucky’ rainbow laces.

“A banner was created to commemorate the low bar he had achieved in being outspoken on our right to support England & show visibility on the pitch.

“If the rumours are true, then that banner will be consigned to the depths of history.”