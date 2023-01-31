'He's such a great guy to work with' - Farrell's high praise for in-form Larmour

FOR THE FIRST time in a long time, things seem to be going to plan for Jordan Larmour.

The Leinster winger is back in the Ireland squad and heads into the Six Nations riding high following a strong run of form. It’s been a long wait for the 25-year-old.

You have to go back to July 2021 for Larmour’s last Test apperance. Capped 30 times for Ireland, the former St Andrew’s College man has found himself struck down with injury at the most unfortunate of times.

A hip injury saw him ruled out of last year’s Six Nations, and while he made the plane to New Zealand he had to make do with two appearances against the Maori All Blacks. He looked on course to push for a place during the November internationals but a month out, his foot got caught following a collision with a Sharks player at the RDS and he was on his way back to the surgeon’s room.

Larmour has responded impressively to each setback, hitting the ground running and quickly reminding everyone just what he can do with ball in hand. Few, if any, players in Ireland can match his exceptional running threat with ball in hand.

One man who doesn’t need reminding of those talents is Andy Farrell. As Ireland ramp up their preparations for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Wales, Farrell says he’s delighted to have the explosive winger back in camp – making a point of highlighting his attitude and application.

“It’s great to see him back, isn’t it?” said Farrell.

He’s certainly a character we’ve missed around the place. If you could have 36 players of one type of personality, you’d probably want 36 Jordans. He’s such a great guy to work with. He’s so positive, so aware of himself, such a good teammate etc.

“It’s great to see him back fully fit, and playing some pretty bloody rugby. I think of the break he made (for Leinster against Racing) from the halfway line when Ross (Byrne) threw him the ball. It takes something special of an athlete to do what Jordan did.”

Larmour certainly has the qualities to make an impact on the Test stage again but faces stiff competition for a spot in the team – with James Lowe and Mack Hansen establishing themselves as Farrell’s two first-choice wingers.

“I know what type of talent he is and what he’s got in the locker but having said that he knows that what’s happened over the last couple of year as well,” Farrell continued.

“He knows that the competition has grown in that department with Mack playing so well and James Lowe playing so well in that position.

“Then you’re hoping that Jacob Stockdale starts to fight and want to get to back to where he was. So it’s all good.”

It’s exactly the type of competition Farrell wants to see right across his team.

He faces another interesting decision in midfield, where the absence of Robbie Henshaw leaves Stuart McCloskey, Bundee Aki and Jamie Osborne all in the mix for the 12 shirt.

Osborne is the only uncapped player in Farrell’s 37-man-squad and the Ireland boss sees his versatility as a major strength. The 21-year-old has excelled playing at centre recently but has also lined out at fullback and on the wing for the province this season.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Jamie Osborne is the only uncapped player in Farrell's squad. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

“You look at him and what I was talking about in terms of playing different positions. He’s played really well on the wing, he’s played in both centre positions and he’s grown up as a full-back,” Farrell added.

“So he’s very comfortable and you see him there with the left peg and dropping into full-back with Leinster, he’s very comfortable there.

“It’s good for him because he’s been in our squad quite a few times now so he’s not coming in as that nervous kid. He’s been able to be himself and what’s been pretty impressive with that experience that he has had is that he’s made the best use of that when he’s been given the opportunity, with Robbie (Henshaw) being injured. He’s grabbed his chance, hasn’t he?”

Farrell added that he would have no concerns about handing Osborne a Test debut in the coming weeks.

“I wouldn’t be picking someone that I couldn’t trust, if and when needed but having said that we’ll see how people handle the pressure within camp because sometimes that’s just as fierce as it is on a matchday.”

