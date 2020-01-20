This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 January, 2020
Ireland to further assess foot injury to Leinster fullback Jordan Larmour

The 22-year-old’s form has been excellent since the World Cup.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 20 Jan 2020, 4:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,155 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4972759

JORDAN LARMOUR SUFFERED a low-grade foot injury during Leinster’s Champions Cup win over Benetton on Saturday, the province has confirmed.

22-year-old Larmour has been in superb form at fullback for Leinster since the World Cup and was in line to push for a place in Ireland’s starting back three during the upcoming Six Nations under new head coach Andy Farrell.

Ireland open their campaign against Scotland in Dublin in 12 days’ time, meaning Larmour’s injury is unfortunately timed.

jordan-larmour Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

A statement from Leinster today says Larmour sustained “a low-grade foot injury” and that he will be “further assessed by the IRFU medical team” without providing any possible timeline for his recovery.

Farrell and his Ireland squad are due to assemble tomorrow before flying out to Portugal on Wednesday for a week-long training camp ahead of the clash with Scotland in two weekends’ time. 

The head coach will be hopeful Larmour’s injury is a short-term one, with the Leinster man having been primed to compete with Ulster’s Will Addison for Ireland’s number 15 shirt, while also offering an option on either wing.

21-times capped Larmour was involved in the World Cup last year but had only two starts in his five appearances and would have been eyeing up a place in Farrell’s starting XV.

The hope is that this foot injury does not scupper Larmour’s chance of being involved against the Scots or beyond into the championship.

Farrell is due to speak to the media at the official Six Nations launch in London on Wednesday, where he will likely provide an update on Larmour.

Meanwhile, Leinster confirmed that loosehead prop Ed Byrne picked up a neck injury during the festive Pro14 fixtures and is now facing a period of rehabilitation, although the province did not confirm how long he will be sidelined for.

