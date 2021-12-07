'I’m seeing a lot of improvement in him' - Larmour backed to kick on after challenging year

STUART LANCASTER HAS backed Jordan Larmour to kick on over the coming months as the Leinster wing works his way out of a challenging 2021.

Larmour played no rugby across November and December last year due to a shoulder injury, and subsequently found it difficult to play his way back into Andy Farrell’s Ireland team, as James Lowe’s arrival on the international scene added even more options in a highly competitive area of the squad.

In total Larmour played six times for Ireland in 2021, but made just two starts, and having lined out on the wing for the November win over Japan, he was left out of the squad for the games against New Zealand and Argentina.

However the 24-year-old has put in a number of strong performances for Leinster this season, and Lancaster explains that he has been impressed by the work Larmour has been putting in on the training ground as he looks to rediscover his best form with the province heading into a critical part of their season.

“Jordan is always very confident, and rightly so because he’s got unbelievable ability,” Lancaster says.

“What often happens with young players when they come onto the scenario, and this happens many times, is that they go on this steep curve from nothing to almost international rugby and then obviously they get more and more attention, they get more scrutiny, people are beginning to talk about them in high praise and high terms.

Often there’s either a dip or a plateau, and then obviously it’s the great players who come again and I think Jordan was probably frustrated not getting more opportunities in November (with Ireland), and he’s a form player who I think gets better by playing and by training.

“I think over the last few weeks, while I know he was disappointed with a couple of things at the weekend (against Connacht), I’m seeing a lot of improvement in him and he’s certainly very diligent in terms of working on his game.

“So I’m certainly not concerned about him, he’s great player, but I just think it’s part of learning curve for a young player. I think it happens to all of them. You could say the same about some of other young players like a James Ryan or Garry (Ringrose). I’ve seen it with so many players. You get more scrutiny, you get selected, and then suddenly it becomes a bit harder because people are targeting you and analyzing you more.

“So he’s going through that process now but I think from what I’m seeing in training he’s come out the other side and he’s still very much a big part of our plans here for sure.”

Lancaster and Larmour share a word on the training pitch (file photo). Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Larmour appears to have bulked up this season, and while he now looks a more powerful player in contact, Lancaster says the province are determined to continue to play to his strengths.

“He’s certainly got great speed and great footwork, but he’s got very good speed endurance as well,” Lancaster continues.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“We ask our wingers to do a lot of work off the ball, and I think Jordan has still got the capacity to do that. The last thing you want to do is make him too big from a size point of view, so he loses his point of difference.

“I think he’s good. I certainly don’t notice any drop off in his speed endurance, which is the key thing we look for in our wingers – we can all be quick, but can we do repeat speed? Jordan has never shown any signs of (losing) that.

“It’s the other parts of his game, the aerial stuff, decision making and all those sorts of things that he is working on. He’s a great lad and he’s brilliant to coach.”