Shelbourne sign Arsenal midfielder Jordan McEneff on loan

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED the loan signing of midfielder Jordan McEneff from Arsenal.

Born in Derry, the 20-year-old has represented the Republic of Ireland at U17 level and signed his first professional contract with Arsenal in 2018, having progressed through the London club’s academy.

A central midfielder who can also play further up the pitch, McEneff featured regularly for Arsenal’s U23 side before a series of injury setbacks resulted in a lengthy layoff, with the player returning to action in recent weeks after more than a year on the sidelines, during with time he also extended his contract with the Gunners.

McEneff is the younger brother of former Shamrock Rovers player Aaron McEneff, who left the League of Ireland champions to join Hearts last year.

“Jordan is a brilliant, exciting signing and also the last player that will arrive in this window,” said Shelbourne manager, Damien Duff.

“It is a brand new squad that is hungry and desperate to succeed and the players will be brilliant for Jordan. He has amazing quality but has had a difficult time with injuries.

“We aim to get him fit, keep him fit and get him back to his very best.”

“When Damien rang me it was very exciting and he understands how it is in England for me,” McEneff said.

“The squad seems very exciting and the set up is very attractive. I know how good the league is and with the club promoted recently it is going in the right direction.

“Most teams in the league will be really competitive and I’m looking forward to playing first team football with excellent coaching staff around the club.”

