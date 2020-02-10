This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 10 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jordan Pickford unhappy with Gary Neville criticism

The Everton goalkeeper claims England internationals are unfairly targeted by the media.

By The42 Team Monday 10 Feb 2020, 9:51 AM
7 minutes ago 194 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5000882
Jordan Picford (file pic).
Jordan Picford (file pic).
Jordan Picford (file pic).

EVERTON GOALKEEPER JORDAN Pickford says he gets “hurt” by the criticism he receives and feels hated because he is an England player.

The shot stopper made headlines again for a blunder that allowed Crystal Palace to equalise against Everton in Saturday’s Premier League match.

The Toffees went on to win 3-1, but Pickford admitted his disappointment after the game, describing the error as “disgusting”. 

Pickford, 25, has been criticised for high-profile mistakes since he impressed at the last World Cup with England. 

And the shot stopper says it feels like fans and the media hate Three Lions players, calling out Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville for some of his comments.

“I think the press and everybody, the punters - look at Gary Neville – they just want to come for England players,” he said.

Everyone gets stick. That’s part of being an England player. You have to live with it, you’ve got to learn.

“You just keep it away from your head as the only person who can sort things out is yourself, on the pitch and in training. Every England player gets stick. Some get a lot more praise than others. Look at Joe Hart when he was No 1. He got pelters every week.

“It’s easy to see. Everyone hates you, for some reason. I just get on with it. I know what I’m capable of and I know what I’m good at. Yeah, it hurts.

I know I have been good for England. It’s funny because everyone raves about you when you are with England, but then you go back to your club and everyone wants to slate you. I don’t let it affect me. But it does p*ss you off.”

Pickford let a tame effort from Christian Benteke slip past him in the weekend clash, but recovered to pull off an impressive save to stop Palace from pulling level again later in the second half.

And he is confident he will shake off the disappointment to get back on form.

“I think it just shows my mental character,” he added. “People probably doubt me week in, week out. But I know what I am capable of and I know what I can do. I will keep pushing. I have reached a certain level and I don’t want to stop.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Related Reads

09.02.20 Lewandowski sees penalty reversed by VAR as Leipzig hold Bayern
08.02.20 Resurgent Everton beat Palace to make it 17 points out of 24 under Ancelotti
06.02.20 'I'm pinching myself' - Liverpool chairman can hardly believe record-breaking Premier League form

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie