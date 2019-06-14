This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Two perfect shots, Michael': Frustrated Spieth takes aim at his caddie

Poor old Michael Greller.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Jun 2019, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 3,909 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4682146

JORDAN SPIETH’S FRUSTRATION boiled over during the opening round of the US Open last night, as the three-time Major champion was heard criticising his long-time caddie for two poor shots at the eighth hole.

Spieth’s exchange with Michael Greller was picked up by the TV microphones after he found a hazard with his tee-shot and then overshot the green with his third from the drop zone.

US Open - Day One - Pebble Beach Golf Links Spieth said frustration got the better of him at Pebble Beach. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“Two perfect shots, Michael,” Spieth vented. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

The American went on to escape with a bogey five and after signing for a one-over par 72 on the opening day at Pebble Beach, was asked about his comments to Greller.

“When you hit a couple of shots exactly where you want and one’s in the water and the next one’s dead over the green, I’m going to be frustrated that as a team we didn’t figure out how to make sure that didn’t happen,” he said.

“I may have looked like the bad guy, but my intentions were that we should be in play if the ball is hit solidly.”

The42 Team

