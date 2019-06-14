'Two perfect shots, Michael': Frustrated Spieth takes aim at his caddie

JORDAN SPIETH’S FRUSTRATION boiled over during the opening round of the US Open last night, as the three-time Major champion was heard criticising his long-time caddie for two poor shots at the eighth hole.

Spieth’s exchange with Michael Greller was picked up by the TV microphones after he found a hazard with his tee-shot and then overshot the green with his third from the drop zone.

Spieth said frustration got the better of him at Pebble Beach. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“Two perfect shots, Michael,” Spieth vented. “You got me in the water on one and over the green on the other.”

The American went on to escape with a bogey five and after signing for a one-over par 72 on the opening day at Pebble Beach, was asked about his comments to Greller.

“When you hit a couple of shots exactly where you want and one’s in the water and the next one’s dead over the green, I’m going to be frustrated that as a team we didn’t figure out how to make sure that didn’t happen,” he said.

“I may have looked like the bad guy, but my intentions were that we should be in play if the ball is hit solidly.”

Jordan Spieth just completely called out his caddie on national TV. Whether the caddie misjudged it or not, that's a bush league move. At the end of the day, you're the one hitting the golf ball.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/lFSYQSGrvR — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) June 13, 2019

