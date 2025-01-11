Barrett starts at 15 as Leinster confirm change for La Rochelle clash

JORDIE BARRETT WILL start at fullback for Leinster in tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle [KO 3.15pm Irish time, Premier Sports] after the province confirmed a late change to their starting side.

Right wing Tommy O’Brien has been ruled out due to injury in the latest cruel blow for him, with Barrett coming into the starting XV having been named on the bench yesterday.

Jamie Osborne, who was initially named at fullback, moves to the left wing and Jimmy O’Brien switches over to the right wing.

Ciarán Frawley is added to the Leinster bench in jersey number 23.

Advertisement

26-year-old Tommy O’Brien had been set for his first Champions Cup start on the right wing after Jordan Larmour was ruled out earlier this week, but O’Brien was injured in Leinster’s final training session ahead of the La Rochelle clash.

O’Brien has always been an obvious talent with his pace and defensive quality, impressing the Ireland coaching staff, but he has been extremely unlucky with injuries.

The Dublin man was due to be part of the Emerging Ireland tour earlier this season but was ruled out of that trip to South Africa after being injured in a Leinster game.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has the luxury of being able to bring All Blacks star Jordie Barrett into the team, with the New Zealander making his second start at fullback for the province.

Five of Barrett’s six appearances for Leinster so far have been at inside centre but he impressed at number 15 in the Champions Cup win over Clermont last month, having spent the first five seasons of his career as a fullback.

Frawley, who has just returned from a back injury, will be excited to get his chance off the Leinster bench as he is preferred to Hugo Keenan, who also returned from injury this week but missed out on selection.

Leinster (v La Rochelle):

15. Jordie Barrett

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. Jamie Osborne

10. Sam Prendergast

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Ryan Baird

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris (captain)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy

17. Andrew Porter

18. Rabah Slimani

19. RG Snyman

20. Jack Conan

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ross Byrne

23. Ciarán Frawley

Referee: Nika Amashukeli [Georgia].