Jordie Barrett returns for All Blacks' clash with England
LEINSTER-BOUND JORDIE Barrett is back for the All Blacks as head coach Scott Robertson recalled several senior players to play England at Twickenham on Saturday.
The game comes six days before New Zealand face Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.
Only four of the starting 15 that featured in last week’s 64-19 thrashing of Japan in Yokohama were retained in the starting line-up, with Wallace Sititi moving from No 8 to blindside flanker.
All Blacks captain Scott Barrett, who was not even in the matchday 23 in Yokohama, was recalled at lock with Patrick Tuipulotu, the captain against Japan, relegated to the bench for Saturday’s match.
Elsewhere in the forwards, former skipper Sam Cane remains at openside flanker and 2023 world player of the year Ardie Savea comes in at No 8.
Tamaiti Williams will start again at loosehead prop and will be joined by Tyrel Lomax and Codie Taylor in the front row.
In the backs, Beauden Barrett starts at fly-half with brother Jordie at inside centre, while Damian McKenzie drops to the bench.
Mark Tele’a and Caleb Clarke will be on the wings, while Rieko Ioane starts at centre and Will Jordan at full-back.
The All Blacks twice defeated England when the teams last met in New Zealand in July, thanks to narrow 16-15 and 24-17 wins.
“While we have met England twice this year already, four months is a long time in rugby and we know that both teams are different to the ones that met in New Zealand in July,” said Robertson.
New Zealand:
15. Will Jordan
14. Mark Tele’a
13. Rieko Ioane
12. Jordie Barrett
11. Caleb Clarke
10. Beauden Barrett
9. Cortez Ratima
1. Tamaiti Williams
2. Codie Taylor
3. Tyrel Lomax
4. Scott Barrett (capt)
5. Tupou Vaa’i
6. Wallace Sititi
7. Sam Cane
8. Ardie Savea
Replacements:
16. Asafo Aumua
17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi
18. Pasilio Tosi
19. Patrick Tuipulotu
20. Samipeni Finau
21. Cam Roigard
22. Anton Lienert-Brown
23. Damian McKenzie
– © AFP 2024
