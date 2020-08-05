This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 5 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All Black Jordie Barrett opts against switch from Hurricanes for 2021

The 23-year-old had an option in his contract that would have allowed him to move.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 12:50 PM
58 minutes ago 1,758 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5168273

ALL BLACKS INTERNATIONAL Jordie Barrett has opted against a move away from the Hurricanes in 2021, committing to the Wellington-based franchise for next season.

Barrett is contracted to New Zealand Rugby through until 2022 and his deal allowed him the option to switch to a different Kiwi side after the 2020 campaign.

While Barrett’s sensational form would have made him highly-sought after by the four other New Zealand sides, the 23-year-old fullback has decided to stay with Jason Holland’s Hurricanes.

jordie-barrett-and-beauden-barrett-after-the-game Jordie Barrett [right] with his older brother, Beauden. Source: Grant Down/INPHO

Barrett – whose brothers Beauden and Scott play for the Blues and Crusaders, respectively – debuted for the Hurricanes in 2017 and has gone on to become a key figure at the franchise, particularly this year after Beauden’s departure for the Blues.

Jordie has been superb in Super Rugby Aotearoa in recent months, leaving him firmly in line to add to his 17 All Blacks caps later this year in the Rugby Championship.

For the Hurricanes, managing to keep Barrett in Wellington into next year is a huge boost.

“Jordie has become an integral part of this Hurricanes squad,” said head coach and former Munster centre Holland.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Off the field, he holds massive respect and has excellent input into how we play. On the field, he has taken his game to the top level and has thrived on the added responsibility bestowed upon him this season.”

The Hurricanes’ general manager, Ben Castle, indicated his side’s pleasure that Barrett had declined the option to move elsewhere next year.

“Players will have options in their contract, that’s the nature of the professional rugby world we are in,” said Castle. “The club has a huge amount of respect for Jordie as a person and a player and we are delighted he’s chosen to stay in Wellington in 2021.”

The Hurricanes have won four of their six games in Super Rugby Aotearoa this year, upsetting the Crusaders away from home in their last outing.

Holland’s men take on Warren Gatland’s Chiefs this Saturday before completing their 2020 campaign with a visit to the Highlanders on 15 August.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie