All Black Jordie Barrett opts against switch from Hurricanes for 2021

ALL BLACKS INTERNATIONAL Jordie Barrett has opted against a move away from the Hurricanes in 2021, committing to the Wellington-based franchise for next season.

Barrett is contracted to New Zealand Rugby through until 2022 and his deal allowed him the option to switch to a different Kiwi side after the 2020 campaign.

While Barrett’s sensational form would have made him highly-sought after by the four other New Zealand sides, the 23-year-old fullback has decided to stay with Jason Holland’s Hurricanes.

Jordie Barrett [right] with his older brother, Beauden. Source: Grant Down/INPHO

Barrett – whose brothers Beauden and Scott play for the Blues and Crusaders, respectively – debuted for the Hurricanes in 2017 and has gone on to become a key figure at the franchise, particularly this year after Beauden’s departure for the Blues.

Jordie has been superb in Super Rugby Aotearoa in recent months, leaving him firmly in line to add to his 17 All Blacks caps later this year in the Rugby Championship.

For the Hurricanes, managing to keep Barrett in Wellington into next year is a huge boost.

“Jordie has become an integral part of this Hurricanes squad,” said head coach and former Munster centre Holland.

“Off the field, he holds massive respect and has excellent input into how we play. On the field, he has taken his game to the top level and has thrived on the added responsibility bestowed upon him this season.”

The Hurricanes’ general manager, Ben Castle, indicated his side’s pleasure that Barrett had declined the option to move elsewhere next year.

“Players will have options in their contract, that’s the nature of the professional rugby world we are in,” said Castle. “The club has a huge amount of respect for Jordie as a person and a player and we are delighted he’s chosen to stay in Wellington in 2021.”

The Hurricanes have won four of their six games in Super Rugby Aotearoa this year, upsetting the Crusaders away from home in their last outing.

Holland’s men take on Warren Gatland’s Chiefs this Saturday before completing their 2020 campaign with a visit to the Highlanders on 15 August.