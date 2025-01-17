'I said, 'I can't give you this Leinster jersey. Your dad might not take it!'

IF JORDIE BARRETT is keen on another stint in European rugby in the next few years, they’d welcome him with open arms in La Rochelle. Not just because he’s one of the best players in the world.

The Leinster back took another leap in La Rochelle boss Ronan O’Gara’s estimation when he handed his boots over to one of the Irishmen’s sons following last Sunday’s game at Stade Marcel Deflandre.

O’Gara took to social media to thank Barrett for his “classy gesture” as he underlined that La Rochelle would love another crack at Leinster last this season.

Barrett was pleased to leave La Rochelle with a win and happy to depart without his boots.

“I was chatting with ROG after the game and his boys come up with another young fella and they asked for my jersey,” said Barrett ahead of tomorrow’s Champions Cup clash with Bath at the Aviva Stadium [KO 5.30pm, RTÉ/Premier Sports].

“I said, ‘Sorry, I can’t give you this jersey probably because it’s a Leinster one and your dad might not take it!’ So I said they could have my boots and they were very grateful. It was nice.

“They were polite kids and used their manners, that’s all it takes.”

Barrett has made a notable effort to engage with supporters after Leinster games since he arrived following the November Tests with the All Blacks.

The 27-year-old has been seen out on his own with fans at the Aviva Stadium long after the final whistle.

It’s something he has continued from back in New Zealand.

Advertisement

“I guess the structure here, you head back and have a chat straight after the game in the sheds and that’s just what we do,” said Barrett.

“At home, you’ve got a bit of an obligation to stay out and sign and take photos, then we shower and have chats later on once everyone’s washed up later. That’s just how things work.

“So I guess when I have to run up the tunnel, I just feel a bit guilty when these kids see you and it’s the least I can do. They turn up and ultimately support us so we’re grateful for that.”

As well as impressing off the pitch, Barrett has unsurprisingly made an impact on it for Leinster in his four appearances so far.

He made his debut off the bench against Bristol last month at inside centre, where he has played in New Zealand in recent seasons, but two of his three starts since have been at fullback.

Barrett was at fullback last weekend. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Barrett was initially named on the bench for last weekend’s win over La Rochelle before being promoted to the number 15 shirt when Tommy O’Brien dropped out injured.

He has enjoyed getting to grips with the fullback role again, having spent the early years of his professional career at 15.

“Yeah, there’s certain differences but the game of rugby is still the game of rugby so I’ve loved it.

“It’s nothing different, I’ve played a number of different positions from when I first came onto the scene, so it’s business as usual covering a number of positions.

“I’ll play the cards I’m dealt and I’m grateful for any opportunity I get with Leinster whether it’s starting, on the bench, or in a tracksuit. It’s just the way it is and I guess we’ve got to play the long game.

“There’s things we want to get out of the season and it doesn’t take 15 or 23, it might take 40 and beyond. So I’m well aware of that and grateful for any opportunity I get.”

Barrett is enjoying new challenges like last weekend’s trip to France to play a Top 14 club and he believes he will return to New Zealand from this seven-month stint in Leinster as a “better player and person.”

Over Christmas, he was able to connect with some of the Barrett family’s old friends from their time living in Ireland when he was around four years old.

“I got back to Meath at Christmas which was nice, to some family friends’ places,” he said. “Great connections from when we lived here.”

But the rugby has been so busy since he arrived that Barrett has yet to do much exploring. That might come during the Six Nations period when a big chunk of Leinster’s squad will be away on international duty.

Barrett at Leinster training ahead of the Bath clash. Andrew Conan / INPHO Andrew Conan / INPHO / INPHO

Barrett has enjoyed getting to know the guys he had played against when New Zealand faced Ireland, as well as some of the newer faces including Jamie Osborne, a back who is similarly versatile to Barrett.

“He has come in the Irish squad playing centre, fullback and wing, very similar to what I did and, look, he is a great young player and he had a great head on his shoulders too, so he has a very high ceiling,” said Barrett.

“That kid, he is going to be good for a number of years. We all saw what he did on the weekend, he has the complete skillset, the head, he works very hard and he is a quality player.”

Barrett has also been impressed with 21-year-old out-half Sam Prendergast.

“He’s very aware of his strengths and uses those strengths to his advantage,” said Barrett. “He’s still young, he’s a kid, all his best years are ahead of him.

“I think Leinster and Ireland are in great hands for a number of years. And look, he’s not going to be perfect every game. There’ll be things he’ll do really well and things he’ll get wrong but that’s important for a young 10, just learning through those experiences. You can’t become the complete package overnight.

There’s a number of great young 10s in Ireland and I know there’s always a search to find a replacement for Johnny who was unbelievable over a number of years but there’s great 10s all around the country so that’s positive.”

Barrett’s presence in Leinster is clearly positive for more than just his world-class ability.