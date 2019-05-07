This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Dutch player sacked after pulling a sickie to go watch Ajax play Spurs in London

Jordie van der Laan had his contract terminated by Telstar after being picked up by television cameras at the Champions League semi-final first leg.

By The42 Team Tuesday 7 May 2019, 1:38 PM
13 minutes ago 1,270 Views No Comments
Van der Laan (right) facing Perr Schuurs of Jong Ajax earlier this season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

DUTCH SECOND-TIER club Telstar terminated the contract of Jordie van der Laan after he pretended to be ill to miss training and travel to London to watch Ajax play Tottenham.

The forward, an Ajax supporter, was pictured on television attending their Champions League semi-final first leg win at Spurs’ new stadium.

Van der Laan, who played seven times in the Eerste Divisie this season as Telstar finished 15th, claimed he made the decision because the team had nothing left to play for.

“Of course, I realise that it has been a very awkward situation,” the 25-year-old told IJmuider Courant.

“I had a conversation with Piet [Buter, Telstar's technical director] about the situation and on good terms we decided to separate.

I called in sick because I was convinced that I would not be released from training.

“With this decision I took into account that Telstar were no longer playing for anything and, given the number of minutes I had recently, I had only a small chance of featuring against Jong PSV [in the final game of the season on May 3].”

Van der Laan, whose contract was due to expire in June, is now looking for a new club.

