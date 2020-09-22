BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ex-Liverpool winger Ibe joins Derby on a free following release from Bournemouth

Having cost the Cherries a club-record £15 million in 2016, the 24-year-old was released over the summer.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 11:54 AM
Jordon Ibe in the Derby shirt.
Image: Twitter/dcfcofficial
Image: Twitter/dcfcofficial

JORDON IBE HAS rejoined Derby on a two-year contract after leaving Bournemouth as a free agent in the summer.

The 24-year-old has already played for the Rams during a 24-game, five-month loan spell from Liverpool in 2014-15, scoring five goals.

Derby manager Phillip Cocu told the club website: “Jordon is a player with a lot of potential and undoubted ability.

“He has performed for several years in the Premier League and at 24 years of age he still has many years ahead of him in his career.

We have been keen to strengthen our attacking options out wide for some time, while we believe Derby County is the right place for Jordon at this stage of his career.”

After joining Liverpool from Wycombe in 2011, Ibe made 58 appearances for the Reds before arriving at Bournemouth for a then club-record £15 million.

Ibe scored five times and made 92 appearances for the Cherries before his contract expired at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Press Association

