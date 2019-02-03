Jose Aldo bags $50,000 Performance of the Night prize with second-round TKO

IT WAS A night to remember in front of a home crowd for Jose Aldo on Saturday, as the 32-year-old overcame Renato Moicano at UFC Fortaleza.

Aldo succeeded in executing a precise second-round TKO to bag one of four $50,000 Performance of the Night prizes, with yesterday’s victory in Brazil following up his defeat of Jeremy Stephens last July.

Marlon Moraes delivered a first-round submission of Raphael Assuncao on Saturday. It was a thrilling return from a split decision defeat at the hands of Moraes a year and a half ago for the Brazilian bantamweight.

Elsewhere, Demian Maia defeated Lyman Good with a rear-naked choke inside the opening round, while Charles Oliveira overcame David Teymur via submission with an anaconda choke.

Johnny Walker, too, picked up a Performance of the Night prize in Fortaleza. He delivered a devastating KO of Justin Ledet with a spinning backfist followed up by a flurry of punches after just 15 seconds.

UFC Fortaleza results:

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes def. Raphael Assunção Submission (guillotine choke) 1 3:17

Featherweight: José Aldo def. Renato Moicano TKO (punches) 2 0:44

Welterweight: Demian Maia def. Lyman Good Submission (rear-naked choke) 1 2:38

Lightweight: Charles Oliveira def. David Teymur Submission (anaconda choke) 2 0:5

Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker def. Justin Ledet KO (spinning backfist and punches) 1 0:15

Catchweight: (123 lbs) Lívia Renata Souza def. Sarah Frota Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: