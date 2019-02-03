This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Sunday 3 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jose Aldo bags $50,000 Performance of the Night prize with second-round TKO

The 32-year-old overcame Renato Moicano at UFC Fortaleza on Saturday night in front of a home crowd.

By The42 Team Sunday 3 Feb 2019, 10:13 AM
15 minutes ago 662 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4474174
Aldo celebrates his victory on Saturday night.
Image: UFC Twitter
Aldo celebrates his victory on Saturday night.
Aldo celebrates his victory on Saturday night.
Image: UFC Twitter

IT WAS A night to remember in front of a home crowd for Jose Aldo on Saturday, as the 32-year-old overcame Renato Moicano at UFC Fortaleza.

Aldo succeeded in executing a precise second-round TKO to bag one of four $50,000 Performance of the Night prizes, with yesterday’s victory in Brazil following up his defeat of Jeremy Stephens last July.

Marlon Moraes delivered a first-round submission of Raphael Assuncao on Saturday. It was a thrilling return from a split decision defeat at the hands of Moraes a year and a half ago for the Brazilian bantamweight.

Source: UFC - Ultimate Fighting Championship/YouTube

Elsewhere, Demian Maia defeated Lyman Good with a rear-naked choke inside the opening round, while Charles Oliveira overcame David Teymur via submission with an anaconda choke.

Johnny Walker, too, picked up a Performance of the Night prize in Fortaleza. He delivered a devastating KO of Justin Ledet with a spinning backfist followed up by a flurry of punches after just 15 seconds.

UFC Fortaleza results:

  • Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes def. Raphael Assunção Submission (guillotine choke) 1 3:17
  • Featherweight: José Aldo def. Renato Moicano TKO (punches) 2 0:44
  • Welterweight: Demian Maia def. Lyman Good Submission (rear-naked choke) 1 2:38
  • Lightweight: Charles Oliveira def. David Teymur Submission (anaconda choke) 2 0:5
  • Light Heavyweight: Johnny Walker def. Justin Ledet KO (spinning backfist and punches) 1 0:15 
  • Catchweight: (123 lbs) Lívia Renata Souza def. Sarah Frota Decision (split) (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) 3 5:00

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    'If you are good enough, it will happen' - Klopp not nervous amid Premier League title fight
    Gervinho snatches late draw for Parma against stuttering Juventus
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    IRELAND
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    'Caoimhín would score 20 goals a season up front': Liverpool's Cork-born goalkeeper making strides at Anfield
    Another false start a cause for concern with World Cup on the horizon
    'We're nowhere near our best': Jones holds fire after England dominate in Dublin
    ENGLAND
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    'We got our bums well and truly spanked' - Matt Williams critical of Irish approach against England
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    Schmidt laments a lack of 'simmering physical intensity' in four-try loss to England

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie