Mourinho FaceTimed Dundalk boss to congratulate him on Champions League qualifier win

Vinny Perth called it ‘a real special moment’ after last night’s victory over Riga FC.

By Ben Blake Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 3:38 PM
19 minutes ago 996 Views 1 Comment
Image: Steven Paston
Image: Steven Paston

DUNDALK ADVANCED to the second round of the Champions League qualifiers last night, but only after a nail-biting penalty shootout with Latvian side Riga

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division’s representatives in Europe’s elite club competition will meet Qarabag of Azerbaijan later in the month thanks to the victory. 

Already a memorable evening for Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth, who took over from Ireland U21 boss Stephen Kenny at the beginning of this season, it got even better after an unexpected call from one of his heroes.

As revealed by Dundalk chairman Mike Treacy, Jose Mourinho FaceTimed Perth to congratulate him on the result. 

Mike Treacy Source: Twitter/Mike Treacy

“Yeah, Jose just rang,” Perth told the SSE Airtricity League website.

I was a bit emotional as you heard at the start and then that added to it because he’s just a hero of mine.

“I know people question what he has done in the last couple of years but for me, he has always been a hero so for him to ring and congratulate me was a surreal moment.

Vinny Perth Lilywhites head coach Vinny Perth. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“It was a weird moment but that on top of the pressure that the staff internally felt. We felt pressure tonight as a staff, not from the club but from ourselves. It was a real special moment.”

The Irish Independent report that Mourinho is friends with former Sky Sports reporter Andy Burton, who does work with Dundalk’s American owners Peak6.

