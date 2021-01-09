BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: -3°C Saturday 9 January 2021
Advertisement

Jose Mourinho has no problem with Liverpool helping Marine

Tottenham travel to the Northern Premier League North West Division club on Sunday for the third-round clash.

By Press Association Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 10:22 AM
4 minutes ago 100 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5320731
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: Glyn KIRK
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Jose Mourinho (file pic).
Image: Glyn KIRK

TOTTENHAM BOSS Jose Mourinho says he has no issues with Liverpool helping Marine with their pre-game analysis.

The Reds, based less than six miles away from the Northern Premier League North West Division club, have provided their neighbours with video footage of Spurs games ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup third-round tie.

It has allowed Marine boss Neil Young to formulate a plan to try and contain the Premier League side in what is the biggest mismatch in the competition’s history.

Mourinho, whose side lost at Anfield last month, says that it is normal for Liverpool to have offered their assistance.

“I think it’s normal. They are neighbours,” he said.

“I am pretty sure that there’s an emotional connection between them and if they gave them analysis from us, or access to certain kinds of footage, I feel it’s absolutely normal.”

Marine were set to play the biggest game in their history in front of a small crowd at the Marine Travel Arena, but the latest lockdown measures have prevented that.

Mourinho has called it “sad” but says the way he can help the non-league club is to go there with a strong squad.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“It’s a pity for them,” he said. “It is not just economically but also emotionally sad. Now we go to Marine, historical match.

“We feel sorry that the stadium is empty and they cannot celebrate the day in the way they’d love.

“If people can help in different ways, I read a few things, (Jamie) Carragher supporting, virtual tickets.

“It’s nice, but I focus on the sports side of it and the way I respect them and the way to make it beautiful for them is to go there with a good team to win the match.

“With a starting 11 plus nine on the bench we are speaking about 20 players. I can tell you, in these 20 players we will take only one under-18 player.

“So we will take one under-18 player who will be on the bench, like we had also in other matches.

“One kid will be on the bench, so out of 20 only one. Apart from that we have 19 players from the first-team squad.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie