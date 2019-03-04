This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Jose Mourinho would have 'no problem at all' returning to manage Real Madrid

The former Man United boss continues to be linked to the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Mar 2019, 5:38 PM
Mourinho won the Spanish league title in 2012 with 100 points.
Image: Joe Giddens
Image: Joe Giddens

JOSE MOURINHO WOULD have “no problem” returning to Real Madrid as coach, stoking the rumours linking him as a potential successor to Santiago Solari.

It has been a turbulent season for both Mourinho and Madrid, as the Portuguese manager lost his job at Manchester United in December, while Los Blancos have underwhelmed under two coaches.

Solari took charge of Madrid in October last year, and although he has overseen a moderate improvement from the end of Julen Lopetegui’s brief spell, in no way have they caught the imagination of supporters.

Consecutive Clasico defeats to Barcelona in Madrid’s last two outings have seen many people write off Solari’s chances of retaining the job next season.

And Mourinho, who enjoyed reasonable success in a chaotic three-year spell at Madrid until 2013, has opened the door to a return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Southampton v Manchester United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United in December following a disappointing start to his third season. Source: Mark Kerton

When asked if he would go back to a former club, Mourinho told beIN SPORTS: “To a club that I have been before? If I think the right club, the right structure, the right ambitions, I will have no problem at all.

“I think it’s really a reason of pride when a club where you worked before wanting you back. They [Madrid] are the iconic club, I think so, you know, they have won 13 Champions Leagues.”

Mourinho certainly does not look back on his time at Madrid with regret, though he appears to feel the end of his spell with United was frustrating.

“The only club where I feel that is in relation to Manchester United,” he added. “The moment I left with what I think I could have achieved and the improvement of a few things, but all the other clubs I have the best possible feeling, which is I gave everything.”

Madrid are next in action on Tuesday as they look to shrug off their Clasico reverses and book their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League by seeing off Ajax.

