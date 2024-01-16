Jose Mourinho sacked as Roma manager

ROMA HAVE SACKED manager Jose Mourinho.

The club announced Mourinho’s dismissal in a statement this morning.

“We would like to thank Jose on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

“We wish Jose and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours.”

Mourinho joined Roma in the summer of 2021, and led the club to the Conference League in his first season. Roma were beaten in the final of the Europa League last season, but are ninth after 20 games in this Serie A season, albeit only five points from fourth place and the Champions League places.

His final game in charge was a 3-1 defeat away to AC Milan on Sunday, while Mourinho’s position was greatly damaged by a limp 1-0 defeat to fierce city rivals Lazio in the Coppa Italia earlier last week.