Dublin: 9°C Saturday 1 May 2021
Jose Mourinho in no rush to return to football following Tottenham sacking

The 58-year-old lost his job following a disappointing second half of the season.

By Press Association Saturday 1 May 2021, 11:27 AM
Jose Mourinho leaving Tottenham's training ground.
Image: PA
Image: PA

JOSE MOURINHO INSISTED he will “wait to be back in football” after being sacked by Tottenham on April 19.

The 58-year-old lost his job following a disappointing second half of the season where Spurs dropped from the top of the Premier League to outside the European places.

Mourinho left the north London club just six days before their Carabao Cup final at Wembley, which Manchester City won 1-0.

“I have no plans,” Mourinho told the Times Magazine.

“I am going on with my normal life. I feel fresh. I feel calm. I am on holiday.

“I have more time to be doing my homework and analysis. I’ll wait to be back in football.

“Not just for the right club, but for the right culture. Maybe next season is premature, we will see.”

