Jose Mourinho leaves the Goodison Park field after the 2-2 draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho leaves the Goodison Park field after the 2-2 draw with Everton.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HAVE parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho, it has emerged.

Following their 2-2 draw with Everton on Friday, Spurs currently sit seventh place in the Premier League.

Mourinho departs after a season and a half in charge of the North London club.

More to follow…