Galway star Cooney marks return home from Australia with brilliant display for Sarsfields

GALWAY HURLERS HAVE received a timely boost with Joseph Cooney marking his return from Australia by turning in a superb performance for his club Sarsfields at the weekend.

Cooney only returned home a few days ago but lined out at full-forward for – against Kilnadeema-Leitrim.

And Cooney, who played hurling for the Michael Cusack’s club in Sydney since moving to Australia before Christmas, looked sharp throughout.

Indeed, it took him less than two minutes to rattle the net for a goal and he also picked off some excellent points in a top class display.

Cooney’s Sarsfields, who had opened their campaign with a win over neighbours Cappataggle, were made battle all the way before securing a 1-22 to 3-13 victory over a Kilnadeema-Leitrim side who hit back with goals Jack Kenny, Brian Molloy and Vinnie Kenny.

There was a further boost for the Galway management with Conor Cooney returning to action for St Thomas after suffering an ankle injury in their opening round loss to Liam Mellows.

Cooney was fit to start against Tommy Larkins as the reigning Galway champions sought to get the defence of their county title back on track.

And Cooney was to the fore along with Galway captain David Burke as they carved out a 2-15 to 1-8 win.

