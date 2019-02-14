Joseph Ndo's League of Ireland preview is definitely the most unusual one you'll see

Ndo up against Man United's Michael Carrick while representing the League of Ireland XI. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

JOSEPH NDO IS undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace Irish football.

After winning two African Cup of Nations medals and appearances in the 1998 World Cup with his native Cameroon, the midfielder went on to have an extremely successful and decorated spell in the League of Ireland.

Lining out for St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Limerick, Ndo claimed four league titles, three FAI Cups, a League Cup and a Setanta Sports Cup — as well as PFAI Players’ Player of the Year in 2006.

Having retired a couple of years ago, the 42-year-old still resides in the west of Ireland, and he has been making a video series called ‘Blessed’ with Sinead Dolan of Loch Bó Films in recent times.

Ahead of the 2019 campaign, the pair have come together again to create a unique LOI season preview:

