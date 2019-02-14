This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joseph Ndo's League of Ireland preview is definitely the most unusual one you'll see

‘Let’s enjoy it,’ proclaims the ex-Cameroon midfielder ahead of Friday’s opening round of games.

By Ben Blake Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,487 Views
Michael Carrick and Joseph Ndo Ndo up against Man United's Michael Carrick while representing the League of Ireland XI. Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

JOSEPH NDO IS undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace Irish football. 

After winning two African Cup of Nations medals and appearances in the 1998 World Cup with his native Cameroon, the midfielder went on to have an extremely successful and decorated spell in the League of Ireland. 

Lining out for St Patrick’s Athletic, Shelbourne, Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Sligo Rovers and Limerick, Ndo claimed four league titles, three FAI Cups, a League Cup and a Setanta Sports Cup — as well as PFAI Players’ Player of the Year in 2006.

Having retired a couple of years ago, the 42-year-old still resides in the west of Ireland, and he has been making a video series called ‘Blessed’ with Sinead Dolan of Loch Bó Films in recent times. 

Ahead of the 2019 campaign, the pair have come together again to create a unique LOI season preview: 

