Prolific Welsh wing Adams ruled out for three months after suffering ankle injury against France

Adams is treated after damaging his ankle against France.

WELSH WINGER JOSH Adams will miss his country’s remaining Guinness Six Nations fixtures and may only return for the tail-end of the Cardiff Blues’ season after suffering an ankle injury in Wales’ defeat to France at the weekend.

Adams, who has scored 10 tries in his last 10 Tests, will undergo surgery this week.

The Welsh Rugby Union said the 24-year-old flier “could return in 12 weeks for the latter stages of the Guinness Pro14”.

Adams is the latest Wales star to be felled in an injury-plagued tournament for new head coach Wayne Pivac. Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies and Gareth Anscombe are all currently unavailable, while George North is a doubt for 7 March’s England clash after suffering another concussion.

All five backs started Wales’ Grand Slam decider with Ireland last March.