This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 25 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prolific Welsh wing Adams ruled out for three months after suffering ankle injury against France

The 24-year-old may return for the latter stages of the Cardiff Blues’ Guinness Pro14 campaign, per the WRU.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 25 Feb 2020, 2:37 PM
1 hour ago 592 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5021293
Adams is treated after damaging his ankle against France.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Adams is treated after damaging his ankle against France.
Adams is treated after damaging his ankle against France.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

WELSH WINGER JOSH Adams will miss his country’s remaining Guinness Six Nations fixtures and may only return for the tail-end of the Cardiff Blues’ season after suffering an ankle injury in Wales’ defeat to France at the weekend.

Adams, who has scored 10 tries in his last 10 Tests, will undergo surgery this week.

The Welsh Rugby Union said the 24-year-old flier “could return in 12 weeks for the latter stages of the Guinness Pro14”.

Adams is the latest Wales star to be felled in an injury-plagued tournament for new head coach Wayne Pivac. Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies and Gareth Anscombe are all currently unavailable, while George North is a doubt for 7 March’s England clash after suffering another concussion.

All five backs started Wales’ Grand Slam decider with Ireland last March.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie