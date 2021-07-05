Four-try Adams takes another step towards cementing his place in Lions Test team

JOSH ADAMS ALMOST let his chance slip. The Wales winger, who scored four tries for the Lions in Saturday’s eight-try rout of the Sigma Lions, knew a strong Six Nations campaign would be key to getting him on the plane to South Africa.

Then, just a week out from Wales’ Six Nations opener against Ireland, Adams attended a gender reveal party with some close family members, and in doing so broke the strict Covid-19 protocols the Welsh squad had been expected to follow during a three-day break from camp.

It almost seems trivial now given Wales’ successful Six Nations campaign, but at the time Adams’ misdemeanor was a major blow for the squad, who went into the championship under real scrutiny after a forgettable autumn campaign under Wayne Pivac.

“Josh embarrassed himself and will do his penance at home,” said Pivac, the pressure piling on his shoulders.

Adams was banned for Wales’ opening two Six Nations fixtures, but made his mark on the home stretch, starting and scoring tries against England, Italy and France as Wales stormed to an unlikely title.

“You have to believe,” says Adams, reflecting on his time out of the squad. “If you lose that it can easily slip away.

Bundee Aki and Josh Adams after Saturday's game in Johannesburg. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“You’ve got to keep your focus, your head down and take every chance you get. I had the last three games and we went well as a team, which certainly helped (my Lions chances).

“Missing the two games didn’t help, of course it didn’t, but you’ve got to take your chances when they come. I played the last three and we went on a good run as a team. I’m grateful for every opportunity I get whether that’s with Wales or the Lions.

“I had great support round me, the union, coaching staff, players, were great to me. I was always kept in the loop – I just had to work hard when I came back.”

Adams is already emerging as a strong contender for the Lions Test team. The 26-year-old was the only player to keep his place from the win over Japan for Saturday’s win over the Sigma Lions, and while he’ll rarely be afforded so much space in a Lions shirt again, he took his chances well and earned the plaudits of Warren Gatland.

“A winger is like a striker in football – it’s my job to score tries, like it is theirs to score goals,” Adams says.

“There are other aspects of the game that are vitally important but once you get on a run you work your hardest to keep it going.

“I didn’t have to do much for one or two, but that’s how it goes, you’ve got to be in the right place at the right time I guess. As long as you keep working hard, keep your head down, doing the things asked of you, then off the back of that good things can happen.

“We had a full week’s prep for this game. And because it is a shorter tour with fewer warm-up games, you’ve got to take a chance when you get it and every opportunity you get to play is a chance to make a statement, so you’ve got to take them.

“We always say prior to going out, lads having their first game for the Lions (on Saturday) – it’s pointless doing it unless you’re going to enjoy the moment.

“It’s a special occasion for everybody whether you’ve played for the Lions nine times and done three tours, or it’s your first time. It’s always special.

“If you’re playing with a smile on your face you usually play some good stuff. We definitely did that at time.”

