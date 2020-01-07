This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 7 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bristol Rovers complete two-and-a-half-year deal for Ireland U21 international

Josh Barrett, who featured for Stephen Kenny’s side at the Toulon Tournament, has left Reading.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,941 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4956636
Josh Barrett celebrates after scoring for Reading in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea last July.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Josh Barrett celebrates after scoring for Reading in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea last July.
Josh Barrett celebrates after scoring for Reading in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea last July.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JOSH BARRETT HAS left English Championship club Reading to make a fresh start with Bristol Rovers in League One.

Barrett, who had been on the books at Reading since the age of six, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with his new club.

An undisclosed fee was agreed for the transfer of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at all grades up to U21 level.

Barrett made seven first-team appearances for Reading this season and scored twice in their 4-2 victory away to Plymouth Argyle in the second round of the Carabao Cup. 

“Josh is a player who will add another dimension to our squad and is someone who we have watched and scouted thoroughly ahead of the current transfer window opening,” said Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner.

“He’s a player that has been in and around the first-team environment at Reading for a while, and he’s naturally looking to kickstart the next step of his career. We feel that Bristol Rovers is the perfect club to allow him to demonstrate his best attributes.”

Oxford-born Barrett, who previously spent time on loan at Aldershot Town and Coventry City, qualifies to represent Ireland through his parents, who hail from Tipperary and Dublin.

He featured for Stephen Kenny’s U21 side in the games against Bahrain and Brazil at last summer’s Toulon Tournament.

Bristol Rovers sit in eighth place in League One, with only goal difference keeping them out of the play-off spots at present.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie