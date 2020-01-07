Bristol Rovers complete two-and-a-half-year deal for Ireland U21 international

Josh Barrett celebrates after scoring for Reading in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea last July.

JOSH BARRETT HAS left English Championship club Reading to make a fresh start with Bristol Rovers in League One.

Barrett, who had been on the books at Reading since the age of six, has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal with his new club.

An undisclosed fee was agreed for the transfer of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder, who has represented the Republic of Ireland at all grades up to U21 level.

Barrett made seven first-team appearances for Reading this season and scored twice in their 4-2 victory away to Plymouth Argyle in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

“Josh is a player who will add another dimension to our squad and is someone who we have watched and scouted thoroughly ahead of the current transfer window opening,” said Bristol Rovers manager Ben Garner.

“He’s a player that has been in and around the first-team environment at Reading for a while, and he’s naturally looking to kickstart the next step of his career. We feel that Bristol Rovers is the perfect club to allow him to demonstrate his best attributes.”

Oxford-born Barrett, who previously spent time on loan at Aldershot Town and Coventry City, qualifies to represent Ireland through his parents, who hail from Tipperary and Dublin.

He featured for Stephen Kenny’s U21 side in the games against Bahrain and Brazil at last summer’s Toulon Tournament.

Bristol Rovers sit in eighth place in League One, with only goal difference keeping them out of the play-off spots at present.

