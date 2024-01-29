Advertisement
Ireland and Connacht prop Filay Bealham receiving treatment after Caulfield's boot made contact with his head. James Crombie/INPHO
EPCR appeal decision to overturn Caulfield’s red card against Connacht

The second row was sent off for a stamping offence in the face of Connacht prop Finlay Bealham.
23 minutes ago

THE EPCR HAVE announced that they are to appeal the decision to overturn the red card which was issued to the Bristol Bears’ Josh Caulfield during his side’s Champions Cup tie against Connacht.

The second row was sent off for a stamping offence in the face of Connacht prop Finlay Bealham during the first half of the Irish province’s win on Friday night.

Referee Pierre Brousset dismissed Caulfield after reviewing the incident but the red card was subsequently overturned by an independent disciplinary panel following a hearing.

Caulfield told the panel that he did not accept he had committed an act of foul play, while the three-person panel determined that the “the offence did not warrant a red card” and overturned Brousset’s decision.

The EPCR has this evening said that an independent Appeal Committee will adjudicate on the matter by video conference tomorrow, Tuesday 30 January.

