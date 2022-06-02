Ireland given unexpected boost ahead of Armenia clash

STEPHEN KENNY HAS been given an unexpected boost ahead of Ireland’s opening Uefa Nations League meeting against Armenia, with clarification that Josh Cullen is not suspended for the game after all.

Cullen picked up a second booking of the World Cup qualification campaign in the final group game against Luxembourg last November, and Fifa informed the FAI after the game that Cullen would be suspended for their next competitive game, which is Saturday’s clash with Armenia.

Kenny planned for Cullen’s unavailability tomorrow night, but the FAI received a surprise when Cullen’s name was not included on a list of suspended players sent to them by Uefa on Tuesday. The FAI then sought clarification from both Uefa and Fifa that Cullen would be allowed to play in Yerevan, and both governing bodies have confirmed that the midfielder is eligible.

Advertisement

The initial error was an administrative misunderstanding on Fifa’s part, who mistook Cullen’s two bookings as having been accrued in the same game, rather than across two separate matches.

It’s good news for Ireland ahead of kick-off in Yerevan.

The Anderlecht midfielder has emerged as a key figure under Stephen Kenny: the fulcrum of the midfield, Cullen played more minutes than any other outfield player in the World Cup qualifying campaign. His late-hour eligibility is a boost for Ireland, though it has thrown everyone’s plans into flux. Cullen was initially supposed to skip the lengthy flight to Armenia and instead spend some time with his family in England before returning to camp ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Ukraine, while Stephen Kenny is now likely to alter his line-up plans.

“Whoever was working behind the scenes here did their job”, said Kenny. “It wasn’t something I was planning for so you have to adjust.

“Obviously I was surprised as was Josh. I brought him in early from Belgium last week with a view to giving him a few days in England this week because he was in Belgium the whole time, so it all changed. It is what it is and overall it is good news. He’s delighted.”

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Ireland have a fully-fit squad of 27 players to choose from for a game that will be held in sweltering conditions. Kick off on Saturday is at 5pm local time (2pm Irish time) with temperatures forecast to hit 35 degrees. The Irish squad trained at 5pm this evening and will train at the same time again tomorrow.

Kenny is hoping that the heat does not rob Ireland of their intensity, particularly out of possession.

“It’s difficult to press with intensity for 90 minutes but we don’t want to surrender some of our good attributes. We don’t want to modify too much, if we can.”