This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Prognosis 'not good' for Josh Cullen as Ireland midfielder faces injury lay-off

Charlton Athletic boss Lee Bowyer will have to plan without the 23-year-old for the foreseeable future.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 5:12 PM
48 minutes ago 1,546 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4908915

charlton-athletic-v-cardiff-city-sky-bet-championship-the-valley Charlton Athletic's Josh Cullen was stretchered off against Cardiff City. Source: Daniel Hambury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Josh Cullen looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury while on club duty.

Cullen was stretchered off when he damaged ankle ligaments while playing for Charlton Athletic in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

He subsequently missed the Championship side’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town last night, after which Charlton boss Lee Bowyer provided an update on the 23-year-old’s situation.

“Josh is going to be out for a while, a fair while,” Bowyer said, as reported by the South London Press. “Not the season, but he won’t be back before Christmas. He’s done his ligament, a few of them. It’s not good.”

republic-of-ireland-v-new-zealand-international-friendly-aviva-stadium Cullen in possession for Ireland against New Zealand. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Cullen is on loan at Charlton from West Ham United until the end of this season. He also spent the previous campaign with the Addicks, helping the club to achieve promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The former Ireland U21 captain delivered a man-of-the-match performance when he made his senior debut in the friendly against Bulgaria in September. He impressed again in the recent game against New Zealand but has yet to taste competitive action for Ireland.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie