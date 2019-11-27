Prognosis 'not good' for Josh Cullen as Ireland midfielder faces injury lay-off

Charlton Athletic's Josh Cullen was stretchered off against Cardiff City. Source: Daniel Hambury

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND midfielder Josh Cullen looks set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after sustaining an injury while on club duty.

Cullen was stretchered off when he damaged ankle ligaments while playing for Charlton Athletic in their 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday.

He subsequently missed the Championship side’s 2-1 defeat to Luton Town last night, after which Charlton boss Lee Bowyer provided an update on the 23-year-old’s situation.

“Josh is going to be out for a while, a fair while,” Bowyer said, as reported by the South London Press. “Not the season, but he won’t be back before Christmas. He’s done his ligament, a few of them. It’s not good.”

Cullen in possession for Ireland against New Zealand. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

Cullen is on loan at Charlton from West Ham United until the end of this season. He also spent the previous campaign with the Addicks, helping the club to achieve promotion back to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

The former Ireland U21 captain delivered a man-of-the-match performance when he made his senior debut in the friendly against Bulgaria in September. He impressed again in the recent game against New Zealand but has yet to taste competitive action for Ireland.

