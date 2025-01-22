Josh Cullen scores rare goal as Burnley boost hopes of swift Premier League return

BURNLEY SCORED five goals in a stunning first-half performance as they hammered relegation-threatened Plymouth 5-0 at Home Park to continue their promotion charge in the Championship.

Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent bagged braces while Josh Cullen also struck in a remarkable opening 45 minutes to leave the Clarets, unbeaten in 15 games, two points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Bottom-placed Argyle – under new management with Austrian Miron Muslic replacing Wayne Rooney as head coach two weeks ago – are six points from safety and without a win in 14 league games.

Lyle Foster had the first Clarets attempt, heading tamely towards goal from a Connor Roberts sixth-minute cross that was safely gathered by home keeper Dan Grimshaw.

There was no warning of what was to come as the Clarets took the lead in their next meaningful attack, down the right, with skipper Josh Brownhill’s waist-high cross brilliantly swept in on the volley by Flemming in the 11th minute.

Grimshaw had to save well at his near post with his feet to keep out Laurent’s shot on the run as he easily broke through the Argyle backline.

The Argyle keeper had to have his wits about him clearing a Burnley free-kick as it was headed goalwards by Maxime Esteve in the 15th minute, causing a goalmouth scramble.

Diving Grimshaw was equal to Flemming’s 27th minute right-footed shot from just outside the box as the striker went in search of a second goal.

A brilliant chest down and half-volley from Laurent, from Roberts’ deep ball to the edge of the Argyle penalty area, was turned around the post by Grimshaw on the half-hour.

Flemming soon had his second, after a quickly taken free-kick by Brownhill just inside the Argyle half.

Jaidon Anthony first-timed the ball across goal from the byline and there was Flemming on the edge of the six-yard box to crash the ball home after 31 minutes.

Argyle’s woes continued three minutes later as Anthony again found space down the right and teed up Roberts, with his cutback cross finding Laurent who brilliantly first-timed the ball into the top corner giving Grimshaw no chance from 15 yards.

Laurent got his second and Burnley’s fourth, heading home on the line as another Anthony cross was knocked back across the face of goal by Foster to the far post.

Burnley went 5-0 up in first-half stoppage time as Plymouth skipper Adam Randell’s wayward back pass was pounced on by Foster and although Grimshaw did his best to retrieve the situation, the ball fell to Cullen who passed it into the net.

Substitute Mustapha Bundu had Argyle’s first shot on target in the 46th minute, firing high and wide from an acute angle on the right.

Burnley keeper James Trafford was forced into his first save, punching away Randell’s in-swinging free-kick in the 64th minute.

English Championship results on Wednesday:

Leeds 2 Norwich 0

Plymouth 0 Burnley 5

Portsmouth 3 Stoke 1

Sheffield Wednesday 2 Bristol City 2