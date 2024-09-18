Connacht backing new recruit Josh Ioane to add 'X-factor'

AFTER A SEARCH which saw Connacht asses options both within Ireland and abroad, the province head into a new URC season with New Zealand out-half Josh Ioane on board as their new recruit at out-half.

Ioane was brought in to fill the space left by JJ Hanrahan, who remains sidelined after suffering an ACL injury last April.

The 29-year-old represented the Highlanders and the Chiefs in Super Rugby and was capped by the All Blacks in 2019, while also featuring for the Maori All Blacks and New Zealand XV teams against Ireland in 2022.

Ioane has struggled for consistency at times, starting just one game for the Chiefs last season, but possesses an exciting skillset and the potential to light up the Connacht backline.

Ioane training with Connacht this week. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“Josh has settled in really quickly, and he’s a really well liked and a well respected member of the group already,” says Connacht head coach, Pete Wilkins.

“His skillset is fantastic. I think you can see the evidence of a man who’s played so much Super Rugby and obviously grown up in and around some high quality New Zealand teams; so his catch-pass, his ability to decision-make and find space late up the line, a varied kicking game, the ability to beat a defender one-on-one.

He’s got all of the attributes you look for when you’re looking at an out-half.

“I think we’ve got to recognise it is a different style of game for him here, the linespeed is greater here, the contest of the attacking breakdown is greater.

“So there’s elements of the play that he’s having to get up to speed with quickly across the two preseason games that he’s been involved in and no doubt over the early weeks of the season, if he’s involved with us, so he will need time to adjust in that sense. But we’ve been really impressed by what we’ve seen so far.

“I think as well you can see that he is a guy who’s obviously played for New Zealand Maori, he had his cap for the All Blacks, he’s a player who could pick up rugby intelligence quickly in terms of dropping in and out of new programmes and new environments.

“So he’s made a great impression, it’s lifted the group, it’s certainly motivated Jack Carty because he’s also training fantastically well at the moment.”

The battle with Carty will be fascinating to watch. Carty has captained Connacht for the last two campaigns but won’t hold the role this season, with Cian Prendergast named as the province’s new skipper earlier this week. The 32-year-old also saw his hold on the 10 shirt slip last season as Hanrahan emerged as Wilkins’ preferred starting out-half.

Ioane featured for a New Zealand XV against Ireland A in 2022. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Now he has a new challenger to compete with, and as Wilkins explains, Ioane and Carty have different qualities to consider when weighing up that selection call, with Saturday’s URC opener against Munster fast approaching.

“It’s gonna be fascinating, isn’t it? Who’s gonna come out on top, I couldn’t possibly say at this stage. I think they’re going to be pushing each other for selection, but also pushing each other to improve throughout the season.

“Jack obviously has that experience of the northern hemisphere game and the game management and particularly the kicking game associated with that, Josh brings that bit of X-factor in terms of what he does on the ball.

“Josh also has an ability to play 12 or even slide in at fullback as well, so it’s going to be fascinating and I’m looking forward to it as much as you guys.”

Ioane’s signature came after the province had sounded out a move for rising Leinster star Sam Prendergast – young brother of Connacht captain Cian – who ultimately decided to stay with his home province.

“We looked at all available options, to be honest, when JJ’s injury first happened and we knew we were able to get someone in either on a short-term deal or on loan this season,” Wilkins added.

“We did look Irish and did explore who might be available, but obviously it’s on the clubs and the players themselves to declare whether or not they’re available and interested in the move.

“That’s probably more a question for Sam himself but ultimately he wasn’t an option on the table for us.”