Ireland U21 goalkeeper Josh Keeley joins Barnet on loan from Spurs

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR GOALKEEPER Josh Keeley has signed on loan with English National League side Barnet for the remainder of this season.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international has progressed in North London since joining from St Patrick’s Athletic in 2022.

He is now set for another taste of first-team football to continue his development under Dubliner Dean Brennan, who is in charge of a Barnet side currently third in the division below League Two.

St Pat’s, meanwhile, have confirmed that centre back Jay McGrath has joined Doncaster Rovers following the news that striker Conor Carty, who also spent last season at Richmond Park, has agreed another loan spell away from Bolton Wanderers.

Advertisement

McGrath has put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract at Doncaster and admitted returning to his hometown club was an appealing prospect.

I’m a Donny boy, from Doncaster. To be here as a kid and then come back and sign as a first team player, it’s massive for me. It’s the team where I’m from. All my friends are Donny fans and we came to watch when I was a kid. Now I get to play for them.

“We moved to Doncaster because my dad was playing for Rovers and then I was here as a kid. There’s people that I played with – Liam Ravenhill, me and him played in the same team together. It’s good to be back.”

Elsewhere in the League of Ireland, newly-promoted Galway United and Waterford have both added reinforcements ahead of the Premier Division campaign.

Polish centre back Kacper Radkowski has signed what Waterford described as “a long-term deal” for an undisclosed fee from Slask Wroclaw.

The defender spent last season with Bohemians but will now link up with former Gypsies boss Keith Long at the RSC.

“I had a very good time [playing with Bohemians] last year; [It was a] good team, new people; and a new place for me too in Ireland. To be fair, I think at that time it was very good for me as a player because I played a lot of minutes. It was unlucky at the end of the season [losing the FAI Cup final], but it will be a good memory for me,” Radkowski said.

“I’m a warrior. I fight for every ball; I fight for every minute. I’m comfortable on the ball, and I’m excited to help the team.”

For Galway, manager John Caulfield has added to his attacking ranks by bringing winger Karl O’Sullivan to Eamonn Deacy Park from Sligo Rovers.