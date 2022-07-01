Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 1 July 2022
Ireland U19 international Keeley makes move to Tottenham from St Patrick's Athletic

The highly-rated goalkeeper has swapped Inchicore for north London.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jul 2022, 11:28 AM
1 hour ago 1,754 Views 2 Comments
IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Josh Keeley has joined Tottenham Hotspur from St Patrick’s Athletic for an undisclosed fee. 

The 19-year-old goalkeeper linked up with his new club in London this week following the move. 

Meath native Keeley has been with Pat’s since arriving from Belvedere in 2018. 

He made his first-team debut in the FAI Cup win over Bray Wanderers in July 2021 and was part of the squad that was crowned champions of that competition last season. 

Source: St Patrick's Athletic FC/YouTube

“I’m absolutely over the moon to have signed for such a big club,” Keeley said. “It’s a very proud moment and a great achievement for me and my family.

“It’s every kid’s dream to sign for a team in England and I’m absolutely delighted. Signing the contract didn’t even feel real, it still hasn’t hit me yet and I can’t wait to get going.

I’d like to thank everyone at St Pat’s for my time at the club. I’ve loved every minute from when I signed at U15s right up to the first team and I appreciate all of the work and effort that was put into my development. I’ve made great friends at the club too and I’ll be keeping an eye on the results and watching the games on LOI TV.

St Pat’s is a fantastic club and I’ll miss it but I’m looking forward to getting going now at Tottenham, continuing to work hard and see where it takes me.”

Pat’s manager Tim Clancy added: “This is a great opportunity for Josh to move to Tottenham. He’s been around the St Pat’s first team for a couple of years and has been doing very well for our U19s too.

“When an offer comes in for a young player like this to move to a Premier League team, you can’t stand in their way and we wish Josh the best of luck.”

