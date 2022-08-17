Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ireland's Josh Little to represent Manchester side in The Hundred tournament

Little made his T20 International debut in 2016.

By The42 Team Wednesday 17 Aug 2022, 3:15 PM
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO
Image: Ben Whitley/INPHO

IRELAND’S JOSH LITTLE is heading to England to represent the Manchester Originals in The Hundred cricket tournament after Cricket Ireland agreed to a No Objection Certificate [NOC].

Little, who made his T20 International debut in 2016, will be available for the matches and the finals, if the Originals qualify.

“I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to play for Manchester Originals in The Hundred – it’s a great comp and I can’t wait to get started,” says Little.

“Playing at Emirates Old Trafford will be a great experience. and to play with Jos Buttler and Phil Salt to name a few will be really exciting. My thanks to Simon Katich for giving me this opportunity.”

The Originals will play against Northern Superchargers on 21 August before taking on Birmingham Phoenix on 28 August and Oval Invincibles on 31 August. The finals begin on 2 September.

Little has played 45 T20Is for Ireland to date, taking 49 wickets at a strike rate of 19.8. He has played 11 T20Is this home summer, claiming 18 wickets.

