Connacht's Murphy taking season out to focus on medical studies

CONNACHT RUGBY HAVE confirmed Josh Murphy’s unavailability for the new season as he focuses on his medical studies.

The Irish Independent and RTÉ Sport reported the news earlier today, and the western province has since issued a statement on social media.

“Josh Murphy will be unavailable for the season while he completes the final stage of his medical qualification,” it reads.

“Murphy will return to Connacht next season for the second year of his contract.

“We wish him every success for the year & look forward to having him back in 2024.”

The absence of the versatile forward is a blow for Connacht.

The 28-year-old hails from Wexford and previously represented Leinster.